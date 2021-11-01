FY2021 Earnings Estimate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Issued By Raymond James

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $33.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $33.34. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.92 by C$0.37. The business had revenue of C$2.97 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$139.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$146.60.

TSE:WFG opened at C$99.09 on Monday. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$77.32 and a twelve month high of C$114.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$100.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.13. The firm has a market cap of C$10.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.96%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

