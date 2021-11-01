FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By SVB Leerink

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.78. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

RGEN stock opened at $290.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.36. Repligen has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,218,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 343,025 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.