FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Teladoc Health, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($3.24) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.46). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

Shares of TDOC opened at $149.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,467,000 after buying an additional 1,592,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,300,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,045,398,000 after purchasing an additional 353,835 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,805,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,116,602,000 after purchasing an additional 388,063 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,690,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,967 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.