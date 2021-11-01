FY2021 EPS Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.36.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. The firm has a market cap of $145.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $128.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 374,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,428,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 207,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,267,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

