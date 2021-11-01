FY2021 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $10.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.05.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $204.01 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $153.04 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day moving average is $215.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Caterpillar by 33.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 172.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

