FY2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.60. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $157.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.03. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,104,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,635,966,000 after buying an additional 125,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,941,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,398,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

