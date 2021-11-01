FY2021 EPS Estimates for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report released on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

IRT opened at $23.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.55. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,022,000 after acquiring an additional 107,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

