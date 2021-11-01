FY2021 EPS Estimates for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Cut by Analyst

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $65.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Masco by 9.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.