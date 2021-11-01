FY2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Cut by Raymond James

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.87. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

NGT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.97.

NGT opened at C$66.82 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.81 and a 12 month high of C$90.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$77.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 55.64%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

