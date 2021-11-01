FY2021 EPS Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers U.S.A. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.41. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

NYSE:SKX opened at $46.21 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,862,700. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth $25,958,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

