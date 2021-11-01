FY2021 EPS Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Reduced by Wedbush

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

TMHC opened at $30.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

