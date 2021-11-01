FY2021 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Lowered by Analyst

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Universal Health Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $11.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $124.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

