FY2021 EPS Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Increased by Analyst

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $8.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.17. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

WST opened at $429.88 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.54.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

