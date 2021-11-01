FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Raised by Analyst

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $180.00 on Monday. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $186.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. State Street Corp increased its stake in Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after buying an additional 1,877,762 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Xilinx by 762.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,669,942 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $233,573,000 after buying an additional 1,476,313 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $125,505,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Xilinx by 281.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,892 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $136,026,000 after buying an additional 664,892 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

