FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pharming Group Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Pharming Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pharming Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Pharming Group stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $582.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.