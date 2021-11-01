Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) & Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Head to Head Comparison

Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) and Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Hillenbrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17% Hillenbrand 6.70% 23.51% 7.03%

This table compares Galileo Acquisition and Hillenbrand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A Hillenbrand $2.52 billion 1.32 -$60.10 million $3.19 14.25

Galileo Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hillenbrand.

Risk & Volatility

Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Galileo Acquisition and Hillenbrand, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galileo Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Hillenbrand has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

