GameCredits Price Reaches $0.19 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. GameCredits has a total market cap of $31.74 million and $3.01 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 35% higher against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.85 or 0.00314068 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005604 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,499,536 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

