Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gamida Cell Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NiCord and NAM-NK which are in clinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States, the European Union and internationally. Gamida Cell Ltd. is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $236.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.90.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell during the second quarter valued at $3,391,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,318 shares during the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

