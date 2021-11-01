GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.11). GAN reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.32). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of GAN traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 8,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.99 million, a P/E ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34. GAN has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit acquired 18,100 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,385. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $451,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,066 shares in the company, valued at $451,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,489 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in GAN by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 80,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of GAN by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GAN by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.