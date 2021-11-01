Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.00.
IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $331.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $332.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.83.
In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Gartner by 163.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 27.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
