Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.00.

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $331.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $332.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Gartner by 163.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 27.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

