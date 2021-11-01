Gartner (IT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gartner (NYSE:IT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Gartner to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Gartner has set its FY 2021 guidance at $7.600-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance at at least 7.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gartner to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $331.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $332.30. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.