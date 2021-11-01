General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.91.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.