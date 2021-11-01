General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

GIS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

