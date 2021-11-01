General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,969 shares during the period. General Mills makes up approximately 1.7% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GIS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.
General Mills Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
