Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 52.5 days.

OTCMKTS:GNFTF opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

