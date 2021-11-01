Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 805,147 Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $20,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,496,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 267.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 86,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 25.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

