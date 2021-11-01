Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Endo International worth $20,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Endo International by 12.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Endo International in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Endo International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 610,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

ENDP opened at $4.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14. Endo International plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $713.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.27 million. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Endo International Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.