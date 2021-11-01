Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Employers worth $20,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Employers stock opened at $38.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.35. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

