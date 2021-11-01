Geode Capital Management LLC Has $20.39 Million Holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 98.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 30,311 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $1,294,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NV5 Global stock opened at $104.13 on Monday. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.72 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,662 shares in the company, valued at $12,250,253.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,050. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

