Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Cowen worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Cowen by 46.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 62.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cowen during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COWN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

COWN stock opened at $37.73 on Monday. Cowen Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Cowen had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

