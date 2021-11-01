Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,619 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,419 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Tenneco worth $21,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenneco in the first quarter valued at $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenneco by 12.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

TEN stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.82.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.