Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 3,558 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $21,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $231.14 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $237.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average of $171.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.30%.

About Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

