Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 112,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 185.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 57,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

