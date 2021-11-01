Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $8.42 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,258 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 14,997 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2,308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 578 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.73.

Shares of AKAM opened at $105.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.