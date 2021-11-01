Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Water Works by 69.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWK. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.43.

AWK stock opened at $174.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.27. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

