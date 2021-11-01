Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 355 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $361,505,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after buying an additional 665,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after buying an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $342.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $106.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $222.61 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.32.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

