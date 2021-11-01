Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,604,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNL. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

