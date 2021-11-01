Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Cowen raised their target price on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Globant alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Globant by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $319.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.34. Globant has a 52 week low of $173.34 and a 52 week high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.