GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of GNNDY traded down $15.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $182.45. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $182.44 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The company had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GN Store Nord A/S will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

