Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 370,310 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,494,739 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,310 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $45,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.80%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

