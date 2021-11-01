Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,483 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.21% of TransUnion worth $44,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $115.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

