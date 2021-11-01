Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 122,276 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,276 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.35% of W. P. Carey worth $47,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,789,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,698,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2,069.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 359,669 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.83.

NYSE WPC opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $76.59.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

