Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $48.49 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,776 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $48,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $21.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.09.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.