Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $49.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 752,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $49,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.