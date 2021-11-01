Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 670.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,234 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $46,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

UP Fintech Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

