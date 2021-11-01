Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 124,061 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $46,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,448,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $152.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.21. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $79.73 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

