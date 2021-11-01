Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.11.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.33 and a 200-day moving average of $125.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 379.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 370,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after acquiring an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

