Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Short Interest Down 25.1% in October

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,400 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $719.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.37.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

