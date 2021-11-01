Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $79.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.