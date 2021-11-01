Graviton One Day Trading Volume Tops $36,030.00 (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Graviton coin can now be bought for approximately $2.61 or 0.00004212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $36,030.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00075244 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00071837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101499 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,922.86 or 0.99829456 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,327.12 or 0.06975996 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022439 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

