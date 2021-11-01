GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.38

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 3864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSKY. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.41.
About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
