GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.38

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 3864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSKY. Stephens upgraded GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GreenSky has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 18.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,058 shares during the period. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

